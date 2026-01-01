hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz EQS Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz EQS Grille
Mercedes-Benz EQS Wheel
Mercedes-Benz EQS Model Name
Mercedes-Benz EQS Rear Right Side
Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard
6/9

Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition

1.36 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
EQS Celebration Edition

EQS Celebration Edition Prices

The EQS Celebration Edition, featuring a 107.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 857 Km, is priced at ₹1.36 Crore (ex-showroom).

EQS Celebration Edition Range

The EQS Celebration Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 857 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EQS Celebration Edition Colours

The EQS Celebration Edition is available in 5 colour options: High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Diamond White Bright, Sodalite Blue, Obsidian Black.

EQS Celebration Edition Battery & Range

The EQS Celebration Edition is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 857 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger).

EQS Celebration Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQS Celebration Edition include the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.

EQS Celebration Edition Specs & Features

The EQS Celebration Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition Price

EQS Celebration Edition

₹1.36 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
5,28,462
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,35,82,962
EMI@2,91,951/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Battery Capacity
107.8 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds
Driving Range
857 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
210 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5216 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Height
1512 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg
Width
1926 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
620 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Neva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trim
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition EMI
EMI2,62,756 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,22,24,665
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,22,24,665
Interest Amount
35,40,679
Payable Amount
1,57,65,344

Mercedes-Benz EQS other Variants

EQS 580 4MATIC

₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,70,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
6,54,561
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,69,79,061
EMI@3,64,946/mo
Add to Compare
Close

