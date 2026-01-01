The EQS Celebration Edition, featuring a 107.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 857 Km, is priced at ₹1.36 Crore (ex-showroom).
The EQS Celebration Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 857 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EQS Celebration Edition is available in 5 colour options: High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Diamond White Bright, Sodalite Blue, Obsidian Black.
The EQS Celebration Edition is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 857 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQS Celebration Edition include the BMW i5 priced ₹1.2 Cr and the Audi e-tron GT priced between ₹1.72 Cr - 1.95 Cr.
The EQS Celebration Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.