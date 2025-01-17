Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.33 Crore.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV top variant goes up to Rs. 1.49 Crore in Ludhiana.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4Matic and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC.
Visit your nearest
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is mainly compared to Porsche Macan EV which starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr in Ludhiana, BMW iX which starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr in Ludhiana and Kia EV9 starting at Rs. 1.3 Cr in Ludhiana.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4Matic ₹ 1.33 Crore Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC ₹ 1.49 Crore
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars
