Mercedesbenz Eqc On Road Price in Khagaria

Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Eqc Variant wise Price, specifications and features

EQC 400 4MATIC

₹ 1.19 Crs On-Road Price in Khagaria

Ex Showroom Price
10,406,640
RTO
1,094,664
Insurance
428,456
On-Road Price
11,929,760
Starts from ₹2,10,875*
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Power Consumption / Mileage
5.89 Km/kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
450 Km
Battery Charging
41 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Battery
80 kWh, Lithium Ion, 405 Volt, 650 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 760 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 50 R20
Ground Clearance
142 mm
Length
4762 mm
Wheelbase
2873 mm
Kerb Weight
2495 kg
Height
1624 mm
Width
1884 mm
Bootspace
500 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

