HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzEQCOn Road Price in Bhopa

Mercedes-Benz EQC On Road Price in Bhopa

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz EQC Front Right Side
1/3
Mercedes-Benz EQC Rear Left Side
2/3
Mercedes-Benz EQC Rear View
3/3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.07 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bhopa
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

EQC Price in Bhopa

Mercedes-Benz EQC on road price in Bhopa starts from Rs. 1.12 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC₹ 1.12 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQC Variant Wise Price List in Bhopa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
400 4MATIC
₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
80 Kwh
180 Kmph
471 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,06,80,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
4,38,997
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bhopa)
1,11,73,497
EMI@2,40,162/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Mercedes-Benz EQC Alternatives

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90

1.01 Cr
Check Latest Offers
XC90 Price in Bhopa
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Price in Bhopa
UPCOMING
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

90 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Check EV9 details
View similar Cars
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Check Latest Offers
I-Pace Price in Bhopa
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RX Price in Bhopa
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in Bhopa

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQC News

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.
Mercedes-Benz EQC to Porsche Taycan: Top luxury electric cars in India
31 Jul 2022
File photo of Mercedes-Benz EQC.
Mercedes-Benz EQC hits snag in China, demands for recall arise over faulty motor
23 Jan 2022
BMW launched the iX electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore (ex-showroom). It goes up against rivals like the Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.
BMW iX, Audi e tron, Mercedes EQC, Jaguar iPace: Price, range, charging compared
17 Dec 2021
BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Porsche Taycan.
BMW iX launched in India at 1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC
13 Dec 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC houses a floor-mounted 80kWH lithium-ion battery which powers two asynchronous motors.
Safety recall to be issued for nearly 20,000 Mercedes EQCs globally. Here's why
8 Nov 2021
View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQC News

Mercedes-Benz EQC Videos

Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
Mercedes is all set to launch the EQC SUV in India soon. (Photo credit: HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes EQC 2020 first drive review: Luxury SUV with electric power
4 Sept 2020
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQC FAQs

The Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 1,11,73,497 in Bhopa.
The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4MATIC in Bhopa is Rs 54,000.
The Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4MATIC's insurance charges in Bhopa are Rs 4,38,997.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Eqc in Bhopa: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,06,80,000, RTO - Rs. 54,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,38,997, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Eqc in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,11,73,497.
The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Eqc is the Mercedes-Benz 400 4MATIC, which costs Rs. 1,11,73,497 on the road in Bhopa.
Mercedes-Benz Eqc on-road price in Bhopa starts at Rs. 1,11,73,497 and goes up to Rs. 1,11,73,497. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for base variant of Mercedes-Benz Eqc in Bhopa will be Rs. 2,26,558. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details