|Battery Capacity
|70.5 kwh
|Max Speed
|!60 kmph
|Range
|423 km
EQB is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of EQB 250 Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 74.20 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot
EQB is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of EQB 250 Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 74.20 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price