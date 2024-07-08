HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQA On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

3.5 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front Left View
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front View
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front View
Mercedes-Benz EQA Grille
Mercedes-Benz EQA Left Side View
3.5 out of 5
66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
EQA Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz EQA on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 69.00 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus₹ 69.00 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQA Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
250 Plus

₹69.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70.5 KWh
160 Kmph
560 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,00,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,74,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
68,99,986
EMI@1,48,308/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQA News

Mercedes-Benz EQA comes as the German luxury carmaker's most entry-level electric SUV in India and challenges the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1.
Mercedes-Benz launches EQA electric SUV at 66 lakh, promises 560 km range
8 Jul 2024
The EQA comes in as the fifth all-electric car from Mercedes-Benz in India. The first was the EQC, followed by the EQS sedan, EQB and EQE SUVs.
Mercedes-Benz EQA drive review: Baby electric SUV with big boy dreams
8 Jul 2024
Mercedes-Benz will offer the EQA in seven colour schemes.
Mercedes EQA entry-level electric car to touch down in India on…
3 Jul 2024
Mercedes Benz is all set to drive through its latest EV to India with the EQA while Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in July.
Mercedes EQA to Bajaj CNG: Cars and bikes expected to launch in July
25 Jun 2024
The new Mercedes-Benz EQA will be the most accessible EV from the automaker in India
Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV launch confirmed on July 8
7 Jun 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA Videos

As an introduction to the Mercedes EV family, the EQA does a fairly good job of ticking boxes. While it can be great for small families, anyone looking at an excess of pomp and flash may just have to shell out more for the elder siblings in the same camp.
Mercedes EQA: Should you buy it? Pros and Cons explained
10 Dec 2024
The Mercedes EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 560 kms (WLTP). In the real world, expect a drive range of around 450 kms. The EV can generate around 187 bhp of power and 385 Nm of torque while the top speed is capped at 160 kmph.
Mercedes EQA video review: The smallest luxury electric SUV dreams big
8 Jul 2024
Mercedes EQA electric SUV was unveiled on Wednesday.
Mercedes EQA electric SUV: First look
21 Jan 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes-Benz EQA FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 69.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.40 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 2.74 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 66.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 25,000, insurance - Rs. 2.74 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 69.00 Lakhs.

