hamburger icon
EQASpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

Mercedes-Benz EQA On Road Price in Nagpur

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front Left View
3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
67.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nagpur
Add to Compare
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Price Details
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Price Details

EQA Price in

Nagpur
Mercedes-Benz EQA on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 70.32 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz EQA dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers. EQA on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the EQA is mainly compared to Jeep Grand Cherokee price in Nagpur (Rs. 67.5 Lakhs), Land Rover Discovery Sport price in Nagpur (Rs. 67.9 Lakhs) and Audi Q5 Facelift price in Nagpur (Rs. 65 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus ₹ 70.32 Lakhs

Mercedes-Benz EQA Variant Wise Price List in

Nagpur
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

EQA 250 Plus

₹70.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70.5 KWh
160 Kmph
560 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,20,000
RTO
25,500
Insurance
2,86,290
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Nagpur)
70,32,290
EMI@1,51,151/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz EQA Alternatives

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand Cherokee Price in Nagpur
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

67.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Discovery Sport Price in Nagpur
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

67.9 - 69.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Range Rover Evoque Price in Nagpur
Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz GLB

64.8 - 71.8 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GLB Price in Nagpur
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

69.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XC60 Price in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz EQA News

View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQA News

Mercedes-Benz EQA Videos

View all
 

Top Electric Cars

  • Mahindra BE 6

    • Mahindra BE 6

    ₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XEV 9e

    • Mahindra XEV 9e

    ₹21.9 - 30.5 Lakhs
  • Tata Curvv EV

    • Tata Curvv EV

    ₹17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch EV

    • Tata Punch EV

    ₹9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon EV

    • Tata Nexon EV

    ₹12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Tiago EV

    • Tata Tiago EV

    ₹7.99 - 11.14 Lakhs
    View allPopular Electric Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.4 - 4.98 Cr
  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹1.04 - 2.79 Cr
  • Toyota Land Cruiser

    • Toyota Land Cruiser

    ₹2.31 - 2.41 Cr
  • Mercedes-Benz GLA

    • Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹50.8 - 55.8 Lakhs
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.22 - 1.32 Cr
  • Porsche 911

    • Porsche 911

    ₹1.99 - 4.26 Cr
    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQA FAQs

    The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Nagpur is Rs. 70.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Nagpur amount to Rs. 25,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Nagpur is Rs. 1.43 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Nagpur are Rs. 2.86 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Nagpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 67.20 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 25,500, insurance - Rs. 2.86 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 70.32 Lakhs.

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2025

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    3 - 3.65 Cr
    Check Offers
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    53 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Kia Carens Clavis

    Kia Carens Clavis

    11.5 - 21.5 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2025

    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    13.99 - 25.42 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    36.05 - 52.34 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2025

    Renault Triber 2025

    Renault Triber 2025

    6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Renault Kiger 2025

    Renault Kiger 2025

    6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MG Cyberster

    MG Cyberster

    60 - 70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    VinFast VF7

    VinFast VF7

    60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details