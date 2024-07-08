HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQA On Road Price in Mangalore

3.5 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front Left View
1/20
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front Left Side
2/20
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front View
3/20
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front View
4/20
Mercedes-Benz EQA Grille
5/20
Mercedes-Benz EQA Left Side View
6/20
3.5 out of 5
66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mangalore
EQA Price in Mangalore

Mercedes-Benz EQA on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 69.08 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus₹ 69.08 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQA Variant Wise Price List in Mangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
250 Plus
₹69.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70.5 KWh
160 Kmph
560 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,00,000
RTO
26,000
Insurance
2,81,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Mangalore)
69,08,162
EMI@1,48,483/mo
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz EQA Alternatives

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
EV6 Price in Mangalore
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
XC60 Price in Mangalore
UPCOMING
Lexus UX 300e

Lexus UX 300e

75 - 85 Lakhs
Lexus NX

Lexus NX

67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
NX Price in Mangalore
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
iX1 Price in Mangalore
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
C40 Recharge Price in Mangalore

Mercedes-Benz EQA News

Mercedes-Benz EQA comes as the German luxury carmaker's most entry-level electric SUV in India and challenges the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1.
Mercedes-Benz launches EQA electric SUV at 66 lakh, promises 560 km range
8 Jul 2024
The EQA comes in as the fifth all-electric car from Mercedes-Benz in India. The first was the EQC, followed by the EQS sedan, EQB and EQE SUVs.
Mercedes-Benz EQA drive review: Baby electric SUV with big boy dreams
8 Jul 2024
Mercedes-Benz will offer the EQA in seven colour schemes.
Mercedes EQA entry-level electric car to touch down in India on…
3 Jul 2024
Mercedes Benz is all set to drive through its latest EV to India with the EQA while Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in July.
Mercedes EQA to Bajaj CNG: Cars and bikes expected to launch in July
25 Jun 2024
The new Mercedes-Benz EQA will be the most accessible EV from the automaker in India
Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV launch confirmed on July 8
7 Jun 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA Videos

The Mercedes EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 560 kms (WLTP). In the real world, expect a drive range of around 450 kms. The EV can generate around 187 bhp of power and 385 Nm of torque while the top speed is capped at 160 kmph.
Mercedes EQA video review: The smallest luxury electric SUV dreams big
8 Jul 2024
Mercedes EQA electric SUV was unveiled on Wednesday.
Mercedes EQA electric SUV: First look
21 Jan 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
