Mercedes-Benz EQA on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 69.00 Lakhs.
Mercedes-Benz EQA dealers and showrooms in Kochi for best offers.
Mercedes-Benz EQA on road price breakup in Kochi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is mainly compared to BMW iX1 which starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs in Kochi, Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 60.97 Lakhs in Kochi and Kia EV6 Facelift starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Kochi.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus ₹ 69.00 Lakhs
