What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQA in Jaipur? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Jaipur is Rs. 70.24 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Jaipur amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Jaipur is Rs. 1.42 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Jaipur? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Jaipur are Rs. 2.79 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.