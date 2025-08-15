hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz EQA On Road Price in Jaipur

3.5 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz EQA Front Left View
3.5 out of 5
69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
EQA Price in

Jaipur
Mercedes-Benz EQA on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 70.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz EQA dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Mercedes-Benz EQA on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQA is mainly compared to BMW iX1 which starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs in Jaipur, Kia EV6 which starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs in Jaipur and MG Cyberster starting at Rs. 60 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus ₹ 70.24 Lakhs

Mercedes-Benz EQA Variant Wise Price List in

Jaipur
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

EQA 250 Plus

₹70.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70.5 KWh
160 Kmph
560 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,20,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,78,983
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
70,24,483
EMI@1,50,984/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQA FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Jaipur is Rs. 70.24 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Jaipur amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Jaipur is Rs. 1.42 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Jaipur are Rs. 2.79 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Jaipur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 67.20 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 25,000, insurance - Rs. 2.79 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 70.24 Lakhs.

