The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Indore is Rs. 72.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Indore amount to Rs. 2.94 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQA in Indore is Rs. 1.48 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Indore are Rs. 2.79 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Plus in Indore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 67.20 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 2.94 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.79 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 72.93 Lakhs.