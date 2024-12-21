HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz E-Class On Road Price in Raipur

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front View
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Grille
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Headlight
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Rear Left View
89.86 Lakhs - 1.06 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Raipur
E-Class Price in Raipur

Mercedes-Benz E-Class on road price in Raipur starts from Rs. 89.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz E-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Crore in Raipur. Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a choice of 2999 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200₹ 89.86 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E220d₹ 93.52 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450₹ 1.06 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variant Wise Price List in Raipur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
E200

₹89.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,50,000
RTO
8,10,000
Insurance
3,25,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Raipur
89,86,132
EMI@1,93,147/mo
E220d

₹93.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup

450

₹1.06 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Alternatives

Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Raipur
BMW 6 Series GT

BMW 6 Series GT

73.5 - 78.9 Lakhs
6 Series GT Price in Raipur
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
5 Series Price in Raipur
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

69.2 Lakhs Onwards
M340i Price in Raipur
Audi A6

Audi A6

64.41 - 70.79 Lakhs
A6 Price in Raipur
BMW i4

BMW i4

72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
i4 Price in Raipur

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  Popular
    View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

    Actor Gauahar Khan brought home the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB finished in Polar White
    Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedan
    21 Dec 2024
    The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose
    14 Oct 2024
    The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
    5 additions to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB that set it a class apart
    11 Oct 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Oct 9: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch, 2024 KTM 250 Duke launch
    10 Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz is locally assembling the E-Class at its Chakan facility.
    New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India, prices start at 78.5 lakh
    9 Oct 2024
     Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Videos

    The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.
    2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB first look: The best-selling luxury car aims to better itself
    10 Sept 2024
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
    9 May 2022
    Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    Top Luxury Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class FAQs

    The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Raipur is Rs. 1.06 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Raipur amount to Rs. 9.75 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Raipur is Rs. 1.82 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Raipur are Rs. 3.78 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Raipur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 92.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 9.75 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.78 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.06 Crore.

