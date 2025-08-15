hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz E-Class On Road Price in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front Left Side
78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nagpur
E-Class Price in

Nagpur
Mercedes-Benz E-Class on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 92.51 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz E-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Crore in Nagpur. Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a choice of 2999 cc Petrol and 1993 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class on road price in Nagpur for 1993 cc to 2999 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 92.51 Lakhs - 1.09 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz E-Class dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers. Mercedes-Benz E-Class on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is mainly compared to BMW 6 Series GT which starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs in Nagpur, BMW 5 Series which starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs in Nagpur and Audi A6 starting at Rs. 65.72 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 ₹ 92.51 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E220d ₹ 97.94 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 ₹ 1.09 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variant Wise Price List in

Nagpur
E-Class E200

₹92.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,50,000
RTO
10,66,410
Insurance
3,34,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Nagpur)
92,51,078
EMI@1,98,842/mo
E-Class E220d

₹97.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
E-Class 450

₹1.09 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Alternatives

BMW 6 Series GT

BMW 6 Series GT

73.5 - 78.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
6 Series GT Price in Nagpur
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

72.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
5 Series Price in Nagpur
Audi A6

Audi A6

65.72 - 72.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
A6 Price in Nagpur
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
S5 Sportback Price in Nagpur
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
M340i Price in Nagpur
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

68.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
S90 Price in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Videos

Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz E-Class FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Nagpur is Rs. 1.09 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Nagpur amount to Rs. 12.78 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Nagpur is Rs. 1.88 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Nagpur are Rs. 3.88 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Nagpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 92.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 12.78 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.88 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.09 Crore.

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

