Mercedes-Benz E-Class On Road Price in Jamshedpur

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front View
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Grille
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Headlight
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Rear Left View
78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jamshedpur
E-Class Price in Jamshedpur

Mercedes-Benz E-Class on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 86.72 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz E-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Crore in Jamshedpur. Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a choice of 2999 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200₹ 86.72 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E220d₹ 92.71 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450₹ 1.02 Crore
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variant Wise Price List in Jamshedpur

E200

₹86.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,50,000
RTO
4,96,000
Insurance
3,25,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ranchi
(Price not available in Jamshedpur)
86,72,132
EMI@1,86,398/mo
E220d

₹92.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
450

₹1.02 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

Mercedes Benz has confirmed that it will launch the electric version of its poular model E-Class by 2027 which is expected to replace the EQE.
Mercedes reveals big EV plan, to introduce E-Class EV among three new models
21 Feb 2025
Actor Gauahar Khan brought home the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB finished in Polar White
Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedan
21 Dec 2024
The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose
14 Oct 2024
The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
5 additions to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB that set it a class apart
11 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 9: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch, 2024 KTM 250 Duke launch
10 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Videos

The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.
2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB first look: The best-selling luxury car aims to better itself
10 Sept 2024
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
Mercedes-Benz E-Class FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Jamshedpur is Rs. 1.02 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Jamshedpur amount to Rs. 6.05 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Jamshedpur is Rs. 1.76 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Jamshedpur are Rs. 3.78 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Jamshedpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 92.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 6.05 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.78 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.02 Crore.

