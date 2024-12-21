What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Guwahati? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Guwahati is Rs. 1.10 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Guwahati? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Guwahati amount to Rs. 13.45 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Guwahati? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Guwahati is Rs. 1.89 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Guwahati? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Guwahati are Rs. 3.78 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.