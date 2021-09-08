Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > Cls > Mercedes-Benz Cls On Road Price in Sonepur orissa

Mercedesbenz Cls On Road Price

in Sonepur (Orissa)
Mercedes-benz Cls
Mercedes-benz Cls

Mercedes-benz Cls Price List, Specifications and Features

CLS 300d

1950 cc | 241 bhp |

₹ 99.09 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
8,639,399
RTO
913,940
Insurance
355,215
On-Road Price
9,908,554
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹2,00,910
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
OM654
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1064.58 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18
Rear Suspension
5-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
4-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Width
1890 mm
Length
4988 mm
Height
1435 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
520 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres
Doors
4 Doors
Mercedes-benz Cls
Expert Review

4 out of 5
The Mercedes-Benz CLS is essentially the 4-door coupe version of the S-Class. It is the third-generation model that made its global debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. In India, the car is only available with the CLS300d engine.

