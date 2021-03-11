Home > Mercedesbenz > Cls > Mercedesbenz Cls On Road Price in Bettiah

Mercedesbenz Cls On Road Price in Bettiah

Mercedes-benz Cls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Cls Variant wise Price, specifications and features

CLS 300d

₹ 1.01 Lakhs On-Road Price in Bettiah

Ex Showroom Price
8,639,399
RTO
1,133,925
Insurance
364,609
On-Road Price
10,137,933
Specifications Features
Engine Type
OM654
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1064.58 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Front Suspension
4-Link Independent, Air Springs, Continuously Variable Dampers
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18
Length
4988 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm
Height
1435 mm
Width
1890 mm
Bootspace
520 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

HT Verdict On Cls

The Mercedes-Benz CLS is essentially the 4-door coupe version of the S-Class. It is the third-generation model that made its global debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. In India, the car is only available with the CLS300d engine.

