Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53
UPCOMING

MERCEDES-BENZ AMG CLE 53

₹80 Lakhs - 1 Cr*Expected price
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Overview

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe is a performance-oriented luxury two-door sedan set to be launched in India on August 12, 2025. This will be the second CLE model on our shores, following the CLE 300 Cabriolet. Introduced globally in December 2024 as a replacement for both the C-Class and E-Class coupes, the CLE 53 Coupe blends AMG's high-performance DNA with a sleek, modern design and a feature-rich cabin.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Price

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe price in India is expected to be listed above the outgoing C-Class Coupe, with an estimated ex-showroom price of around 1.1 crore. Official pricing will be revealed closer to the launch date.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Launch Date

The CLE Coupe is confirmed to launch in India on August 12, 2025. It will be the first performance-oriented coupe in the new CLE lineup for the Indian market, expanding the AMG presence in the country. Globally, the CLE Coupe range was first showcased in July 2023, with the CLE 53 making its international debut in December 2024.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Variants & Colours

The AMG CLE 53 Coupe will be available in a single performance-focused variant. Standard offerings will include 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, with optional 20-inch wheels. While exact colour options for India have not been confirmed yet, international models are expected to offer a palette of sporty metallic shades and signature AMG hues. Trim differences will mainly reflect optional exterior and interior AMG performance packages.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Specs & Features

Powering the CLE 53 Coupe is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged inline-six engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This drivetrain delivers 449 hp and 560 Nm of peak torque, with an additional 40 Nm in Overboost mode. A 9-speed AMG Speedshift TCT gearbox sends power to all four wheels via the AMG Performance 4Matic+ AWD system. The coupe can sprint from 0–100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, and the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, which can be increased to 270 kmph with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

Inside, the coupe is equipped with an 11.9-inch vertical touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment system, along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Burmester premium audio system, wireless phone charging, and electrically adjustable sports seats with memory and heating functions. Unique AMG touches include the carbon-fibre trim, an AMG performance steering wheel in Alcantara and leather with red stitching, and AMG-specific drive modes.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Safety

Safety and driver assistance are handled by a full suite of Mercedes-Benz’s latest technologies. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Rivals

The AMG CLE 53 Coupe will primarily rival the BMW M2 Coupe, Audi RS5 Sportback

AMG CLE 53 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1998.0 cc

AMG CLE 53: 2993.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 260.75 bhp

AMG CLE 53: 443.0 bhp

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Latest News

20 Jul 2025

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe features aggressive design, luxurious interior, advanced tech, and powerful hybrid performance, rivaling BMW M2.

18 Jul 2025

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe on August 12, 2025, expanding its luxury performance lineup.

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque560 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2993 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 FAQs

What is the expected price of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 80-1 Cr.

What is the expected launch date of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 is expected to launch on 12th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 2993 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 features a 2993 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.

Which are the competitors of Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 faces competition from the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3 in the 2993 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

