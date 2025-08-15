hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet On Road Price in Pune

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
1.3 Cr
*On-Road Price
Pune
CLE Cabriolet Price in Pune

Pune
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.31 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is mainly compared to BMW Z4 which starts at Rs. 92.9 Lakhs in Pune and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet starting at Rs. 1.3 Cr in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line ₹ 1.31 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Pune
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line

₹1.31 Crore*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,30,000
RTO
15,26,838
Insurance
4,60,652
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
1,31,17,990
EMI@2,81,957/mo
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Pune is Rs. 1.31 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Pune amount to Rs. 15.27 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Pune is Rs. 2.66 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Pune are Rs. 4.61 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Pune includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.11 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 15.27 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.61 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.31 Crore.

