The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Nagpur is Rs. 1.30 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Nagpur amount to Rs. 15.10 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Nagpur is Rs. 2.63 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Nagpur are Rs. 4.56 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Nagpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.10 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 15.10 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.56 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.30 Crore.