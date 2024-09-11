What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Jamshedpur? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Jamshedpur is Rs. 1.22 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Jamshedpur? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Jamshedpur amount to Rs. 7.10 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Jamshedpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Jamshedpur is Rs. 2.46 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Jamshedpur? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Jamshedpur are Rs. 4.44 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.