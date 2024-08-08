HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet On Road Price in Ernakulam

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Grille
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Headlight
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Taillight
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Wheel
1.1 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Ernakulam
CLE Cabriolet Price in Ernakulam

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 1.26 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line₹ 1.26 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Variant Wise Price List in Ernakulam

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
300 AMG Line
₹1.26 Crore*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,00,000
RTO
11,54,000
Insurance
4,55,639
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ernakulam)
1,26,10,139
EMI@2,71,041/mo
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Alternatives

BMW Z4

BMW Z4

90.9 Lakhs
Z4 Price in Ernakulam
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

1.3 Cr
AMG E53 Cabriolet Price in Ernakulam

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet News

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine while the soft top can be opened or closed within 20 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India, priced at 1.10 crore
8 Aug 2024
Both the Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class family and will be priced at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore (ex-showroom)
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe & CLE Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow
7 Aug 2024
Global EV sales rose 20 per cent in the first half of 2024, which was slower than expected, and carmakers have lowered their expectations, rolling down EV production plans. Toyota is the latest manufacturer to scale down EV plans for 2026.
Carmakers adjust electrification plans as EV demand slows
7 Sept 2024
The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 stands as the flagship all-electric SUV from the German manufacturer in the country.
Multi-crore Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV launched in India
5 Sept 2024
India is all set to witness introduction of three new electric cars in September, starting with the Mercedes Maybach EQS and MG Windsor EV.
MG Windsor EV to e6 MPV: Electric cars expected to launch in India in September
30 Aug 2024
 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Popular Luxury Cars

