What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Chennai? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Chennai is Rs. 1.39 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Chennai? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Chennai amount to Rs. 22.77 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Chennai is Rs. 2.81 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Chennai? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Chennai are Rs. 4.61 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.