Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet On Road Price in Chandigarh

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Grille
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Headlight
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Taillight
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Wheel
1.21 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Chandigarh
CLE Cabriolet Price in Chandigarh

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 1.21 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line₹ 1.21 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Variant Wise Price List in Chandigarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

300 AMG Line

₹1.21 Crore*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,00,000
RTO
6,36,667
Insurance
4,43,678
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chandigarh
1,20,80,845
EMI@2,59,664/mo
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Alternatives

BMW Z4

BMW Z4

90.9 Lakhs
Z4 Price in Chandigarh
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

1.3 Cr
AMG E53 Cabriolet Price in Chandigarh

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet News

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India as a CBU
Actor Shekhar Suman gets the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet worth 1.10 crore
11 Sept 2024
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine while the soft top can be opened or closed within 20 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India, priced at 1.10 crore
8 Aug 2024
Both the Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class family and will be priced at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore (ex-showroom)
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe & CLE Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow
7 Aug 2024
Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara, its first electric car, some time in March. The EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV among others in the compact electric SUV segment.
Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March
28 Feb 2025
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Chandigarh is Rs. 1.21 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 6.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in Chandigarh is Rs. 2.45 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Chandigarh are Rs. 4.44 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line in Chandigarh includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.10 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 6.37 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.44 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.21 Crore.

