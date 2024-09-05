HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Front Left Side
1/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Grille
2/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Headlight
3/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Left Side View
4/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Taillight
5/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Wheel
View all Images
6/13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.26 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Key Specs
Engine1999 cc
Mileage9.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all CLE Cabriolet specs and features

CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line Latest Updates

CLE Cabriolet is a 4 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.26 Crore. The fuel capacity

  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 litres
  • BootSpace: 385 litres
    • Mileage of 300 AMG Line is 9.7 kmpl....Read More

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line Price

    300 AMG Line
    ₹1.26 Crore*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,10,00,000
    RTO
    11,54,000
    Insurance
    4,55,639
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,26,10,139
    EMI@2,71,041/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    9.7 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.6 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Double wishbone suspension
    Front Suspension
    Double wishbone suspension
    Rear Tyres
    R19
    Bootspace
    385 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    66 litres
    Length
    4850 mm
    Wheelbase
    2865 mm
    Height
    1424 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1985 kg
    Width
    1861 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Digital Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Tonka brown / black/Power red / black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet 300 AMG Line EMI
    EMI2,43,937 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,13,49,125
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,13,49,125
    Interest Amount
    32,87,093
    Payable Amount
    1,46,36,218

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Alternatives

    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4 M 40i

    90.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CLE CabrioletvsZ4
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic

    1.3 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    CLE CabrioletvsAMG E53 Cabriolet

    Popular Convertible Cars

    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4

    90.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Z4 Price in Delhi
    Rolls-Royce Dawn

    Rolls-Royce Dawn

    5.92 Cr Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Dawn Price in Delhi
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

    2.35 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    AMG SL 55 Roadster Price in Delhi
    Aston Martin DB11

    Aston Martin DB11

    3.29 Cr Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    DB11 Price in Delhi
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    37.9 - 46.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Convertible Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Citroen Basalt

    Citroen Basalt

    7.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Lamborghini Urus SE

    4.57 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

    1.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

    1.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.5 - 18.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BYD Seagull

    BYD Seagull

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sportage

    Kia Sportage

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details