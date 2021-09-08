Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > C-coupe > Mercedes-Benz C-coupe On Road Price in Akbarpur uttar pradesh

Mercedesbenz Ccoupe On Road Price

in Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh)
Mercedes-benz C-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-coupe

Mercedes-benz C-coupe Price List, Specifications and Features

C-Coupe 43 AMG 4MATIC

2996 cc | 385 bhp |

₹ 92.14 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
8,017,200
RTO
855,720
Insurance
340,615
On-Road Price
9,213,535
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,86,817
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Mileage (ARAI)
10.87 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
M276 Twin-Turbo V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
717.42 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 40 R18
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
4-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Width
1810 mm
Length
4693 mm
Height
1402 mm
Wheelbase
2840 mm
Seating Capacity
4 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
355 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres
Doors
2 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

