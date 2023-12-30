What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Thrissur? In Thrissur, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 is Rs 90,88,672.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Thrissur? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 in Thrissur is Rs 15,45,400.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Thrissur? In Thrissur, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 will be Rs 3,02,772.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Thrissur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet base variant in Thrissur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 72,40,000, RTO - Rs. 15,45,400, Insurance - Rs. 3,02,772, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Thrissur is Rs. 90,88,672.

