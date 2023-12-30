What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Panchkula? In Panchkula, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 is Rs 82,92,272.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Panchkula? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 in Panchkula is Rs 7,49,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Panchkula? In Panchkula, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 will be Rs 3,02,772.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Panchkula? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet base variant in Panchkula: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 72,40,000, RTO - Rs. 7,49,000, Insurance - Rs. 3,02,772, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Panchkula is Rs. 82,92,272.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet? Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet on-road price in Panchkula starts at Rs. 82,92,272 and goes up to Rs. 82,92,272. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.