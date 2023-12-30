What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Mohali? In Mohali, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 is Rs 80,99,205.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Mohali? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 in Mohali is Rs 5,55,933.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Mohali? In Mohali, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 will be Rs 3,02,772.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Mohali? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet base variant in Mohali: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 72,40,000, RTO - Rs. 5,55,933, Insurance - Rs. 3,02,772, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in ##cityName## is Rs. 80,99,205.

