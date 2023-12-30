What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Madurai? In Madurai, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 is Rs 86,54,272.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Madurai? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 in Madurai is Rs 11,11,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Madurai? In Madurai, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet C300 will be Rs 3,02,772.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Madurai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet base variant in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 72,40,000, RTO - Rs. 11,11,000, Insurance - Rs. 3,02,772, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet in Madurai is Rs. 86,54,272.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is the Mercedes-Benz C300, with an on-road price of Rs. 86,54,272 in Madurai.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet? Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet on-road price in Madurai starts at Rs. 86,54,272 and goes up to Rs. 86,54,272. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.