Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 On Road Price in Mohali

55 - 61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mohali
C-Class 2022 Price in Mohali

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 62.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 top variant goes up to Rs. 71.59 Lakhs in Mohali. Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 comes with a choice of

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 200₹ 62.96 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 220d₹ 65.77 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 C 300d₹ 71.59 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Variant Wise Price List in Mohali

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
C 200
₹62.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,00,000
RTO
5,79,000
Insurance
2,16,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mohali)
62,95,936
EMI@1,35,324/mo
C 220d
₹65.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1496 cc
Automatic
C 300d
₹71.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Alternatives

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs
3 Series Price in Mohali
Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
A6 Price in Mohali
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

50 Lakhs Onwards
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs
E-Class Price in Mohali
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
S90 Price in Mohali
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

45.8 - 46 Lakhs
A-Class Limousine Price in Mohali

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 News

Mercedes-Benz CLE is a coupe that will go on sale later this year in Europe.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE unveiled officially, will replace C-Class Coupe
7 Jul 2023
Mercedes-Benz CLE would come as part of the brand's strategy to streamline its product portfolio.
Mercedes-Benz CLE to replace C-Class, E-Class coupe and convertible: Report
16 Jun 2022
Mercedes C-Class is offered in three variants - one petrol (in pic) and two diesel engine options.
2022 Mercedes C-Class petrol drive review: Calm comfort clicks ‘cool’ button
6 Jun 2022
Kia EV6 during the Euro NCAP safety crash test
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
25 May 2022
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the bestselling model from the brand.
Mercedes-Benz to bring an electric C-Class, aims to challenge Tesla Model 3
24 May 2022
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Videos

In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
20 Dec 2023
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
25 May 2022
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
