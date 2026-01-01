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Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
71.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Key Specs
Engine1496 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all C-Class specs and features

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Prices

The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition, equipped with a M264+EQ Boost and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹71.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Mileage

All variants of the C-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Colours

The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Engine and Transmission

The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is powered by a 1496 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5800 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 4000 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor) and 300 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Specs & Features

The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App and Cruise Control.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Price

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

₹71.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,40,000
RTO
6,53,000
Insurance
2,43,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,37,170
EMI@1,53,406/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M264+EQ Boost
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5800 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 4000 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4751 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Height
1437 mm
Width
1820 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
455 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition EMI
EMI1,38,065 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
64,23,453
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
64,23,453
Interest Amount
18,60,451
Payable Amount
82,83,904

Mercedes-Benz C-Class other Variants

C-Class C 220d

₹68.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,90,000
RTO
6,28,000
Insurance
2,34,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,52,970
EMI@1,47,297/mo
Add to Compare
Close

C-Class C 200

₹68.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,90,000
RTO
6,28,000
Insurance
2,34,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,52,970
EMI@1,47,297/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C-Class C 300

₹75.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,60,000
RTO
6,85,000
Insurance
2,84,422
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
75,29,922
EMI@1,61,847/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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