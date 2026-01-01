|Engine
|1496 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition, equipped with a M264+EQ Boost and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹71.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.
The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is powered by a 1496 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5800 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 4000 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor) and 300 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the C-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.
The C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App and Cruise Control.