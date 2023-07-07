Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The C-Class measures 4,686 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. The ground clearance of C-Class is 157. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz C-Class sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz C-Class price starts at ₹ 50.01 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 51.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz C-Class top variant price is ₹ 51.74 Lakhs.
C 200 Progressive
₹50.01 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
C220d Progressive
₹51.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
