Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The C-Class measures 4,686 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. The ground clearance of C-Class is 157. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz C-Class sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less