1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
On Road Price in Bokaro Steel City
₹50.01 - 51.74 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Bokaro Steel City are not available.
Bokaro Steel City
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
C 200 Progressive
₹57.55 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹50,01,000
RTO
₹5,29,100
Insurance
₹2,24,303
Fast Tag Charges ₹500
₹500
On-Road Price in Bokaro Steel City ₹57,54,903
₹57,54,903
EMI@1,23,695/mo
C220d Progressive
₹60.81 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
C 200 Progressive
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
239
Engine Type
M264 Turbo with EQ Boost
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.7
Battery
48 Volt
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.61
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Independent, 4-link with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
157
Length
4686
Wheelbase
2840
Height
1442
Width
1810
Capacity
Bootspace
480
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
66
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Silk Beige / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class FAQs
What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Bokaro Steel City?
What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Bokaro Steel City?
What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Bokaro Steel City?
What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Bokaro Steel City?
What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class Top Model?
What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Bokaro Steel City?
Is Mercedes-Benz C-Class better than Maybach Gls?
What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
Which model of Mercedes-Benz C-Class is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
