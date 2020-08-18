Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
AMG Performance Steering Wheel In Black Dinamica Microbre In A 3 Spoke Design With Flattened Bottom tion, Steering Wheel Face plate With AMG Lettering And Aluminium Shift Paddles Upholstery With Top stitching In Colour Options In Yellow, Red and Grey
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
AMG Ceramic High Performance Compound Braking System ,New Rear Wheel Steering System , AMG Ride Control ,At Speeds Of 80 Km/h Or More The Active Aerodynamics Profile, An Ultra Light Carbon Component In The Under body, Automatically Moves Downward By About 40 Milli And Changes The Airflow , The Air panel Consists Of 14 Vertical Louvres Below The Radiator Grille Which Open And Close In Less Than A ond, Closed, They Reduce The Wind Resistance And They Allow Efficient Cooling Of The Engine
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
Front 275/35 R19, Rear 325/30 R20
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
AMG Performance exhaust system, Broad Wings,
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes