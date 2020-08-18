Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R

₹ 2.27 to 2.32 Crs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 12.65 kmpl
Engine 3,982 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Roadster (Petrol) BS VI, 3982 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.27 Crs

R (Petrol) BS VI, 3982 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 2.32 Crs

HT verdict on AMG GT R

The AMG GT R is the Mercedes' flagship supercar which rivals the likes of big bosses such as Nissan GT-R, Porsche 911 Turbo and Lamborghini Huracan. It runs on a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine which comes with AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G gearbox. It also gets AMG rear-axle steering for quicker steering inputs.
