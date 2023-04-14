HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Road Price in Chandigarh

3.61 Cr
*On-Road Price
Chandigarh
AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price in Chandigarh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 3.61 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine₹ 3.61 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Variant Wise Price List in Chandigarh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Limousine

₹3.61 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,30,00,000
RTO
18,10,000
Insurance
12,68,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chandigarh
3,60,78,629
EMI@7,75,470/mo
AMG S 63 Price in Chandigarh
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance News

Lewis Hamilton will be handing over the keys to the owners of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched: 5 things you should know
14 Apr 2023
The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful in-production AMG from the German luxury car brand.
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India: All the highlights
11 Apr 2023
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore
11 Apr 2023
Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara, its first electric car, some time in March. The EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV among others in the compact electric SUV segment.
Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March
28 Feb 2025
View all
 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance News

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Videos

&nbsp;Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a staggering 831 bhp of power and 1470 Nm of peak torque.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: First look
1 Sept 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine in Chandigarh is Rs. 3.61 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 18.10 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance in Chandigarh is Rs. 7.32 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine in Chandigarh are Rs. 12.68 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Limousine in Chandigarh includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 3.30 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 18.10 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 12.68 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 3.61 Crore.

