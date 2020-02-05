Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Mercedes-Benz
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
On Road Price in Ramganj Mandi
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Mercedes-Benz
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
On Road Price in Ramganj Mandi
1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
View all Images
6/25
₹
2.6 Cr
Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
63 S 4MATIC Plus
₹2.97 Crore*
On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹2,60,50,000
RTO
₹26,59,000
Insurance
₹10,36,003
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ramganj Mandi)
₹2,97,45,503
EMI@6,39,347/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Mercedes-Benz
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
63 S 4MATIC Plus
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.85
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
315
Engine Type
M177 Biturbo V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
575
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20
Dimensions & Weight
Length
5054
Wheelbase
2951
Height
1447
Width
1953
Capacity
Bootspace
461
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
65
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Braking & Traction
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Magma Grey / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe FAQs
What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Ramganj Mandi?
What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Ramganj Mandi?
What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Ramganj Mandi?
What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Ramganj Mandi?
What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe Top Model?
What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe?
What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Ramganj Mandi?
Is Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe better than Maybach Gls?
What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe?
Which model of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe?
