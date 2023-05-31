What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Jagraon? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe 63 S 4MATIC Plus in Jagraon is Rs 2,90,18,510.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Jagraon? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe 63 S 4MATIC Plus in Jagraon is Rs 19,60,333.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Jagraon? The Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe 63 S 4MATIC Plus's insurance charges in Jagraon are Rs 10,07,677.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Jagraon? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe base variant in Jagraon: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,60,50,000, RTO - Rs. 19,60,333, Insurance - Rs. 10,07,677, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Jagraon is Rs. 2,90,18,510.

