What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Amethi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe base variant in Amethi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,60,50,000, RTO - Rs. 26,55,000, Insurance - Rs. 10,07,677, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Amethi is Rs. 2,97,13,177.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gt 4-Door Coupe in Amethi starts at Rs. 2,97,13,177 and goes upto Rs. 2,97,13,177. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.