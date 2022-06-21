Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > Amg Gt > Mercedes-Benz AMG GT On Road Price in Itanagar

Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price List, Specifications and Features

R Coupe

3982 cc | 577 bhp | 1630 |

₹ 3.07 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
26,383,660
RTO
3,303,105
Insurance
1,020,181
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
30,707,446
Specifications Features
Length
4551
Wheelbase
2630
Kerb Weight
1630
Height
1287
Width
2007
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.06
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
318
Engine Type
M178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
604.5
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R20
Bootspace
286
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
75
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
