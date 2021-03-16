Home > Mercedesbenz > Amgglecoupe > Mercedesbenz Amgglecoupe On Road Price in Udaipur-Tripura

Mercedesbenz Amgglecoupe On Road Price in Udaipur-Tripura

Mercedes-benz Amg-gle-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Amg-gle-coupe Variant wise Price, specifications and features

AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus

₹ 1.28 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Specifications Features
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
914 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.75 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21
Length
4961 mm
Wheelbase
2935 mm
Height
1716 mm
Width
2014 mm
Bootspace
655 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres
