Mercedes-benz Amg-gle-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg-gle-coupe

Mercedes-benz Amg-gle-coupe Price List, Specifications and Features

AMG GLE Coupe 53 4Matic Plus

2999 cc | 429 bhp |

₹ 1.46 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
12,756,000
RTO
1,329,600
Insurance
523,355
On-Road Price
14,608,955
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹2,96,217
Specifications Features
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
10.75 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
914 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Width
2014 mm
Length
4961 mm
Height
1716 mm
Wheelbase
2935 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
655 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

