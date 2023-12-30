What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe in Madurai? The Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 99,49,870 in Madurai.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe in Madurai? The Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 12,96,500 in Madurai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe in Madurai? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe 4MATIC in Madurai is Rs 3,42,870.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe in Madurai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 83,10,000, RTO - Rs. 12,96,500, Insurance - Rs. 3,42,870, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg Glc43 Coupe in Madurai is Rs. 99,49,870.

