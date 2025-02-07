HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

3.5 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Rear Left View
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Grille
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Headlight
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Rear Wiper
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Taillight
3.5 out of 5
73.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
AMG GLA35 Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 73.92 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 4MATIC₹ 73.92 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
4MATIC

₹73.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
58,80,000
RTO
12,59,800
Insurance
2,51,806
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram
73,92,106
EMI@1,58,885/mo
Mercedes-Benz News

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition comes only with cosmetic changes.
Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed
7 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster represents the sportiest Maybach yet
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17
6 Feb 2025
Nissan is reconsidering its electric vehicle production ramp-up in the US due to regulatory uncertainties under President Trump.
Nissan looks to Trump-proof North American production plans
28 Jan 2025
The Auto Expo 2025 witnessed the unveiling and showcasing of several concept cars.
Tata Avinya X to Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA: Five key concept cars to drool over from Auto Expo 2025
23 Jan 2025
In the past, Donald Trump had used the threat of tariffs to push automakers to move more production to the United States.
German carmakers brace for Trump tariffs, warns of higher price
22 Jan 2025
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 FAQs

The Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 73,92,106 in Thiruvananthapuram.
The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 12,59,800.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 4MATIC will be Rs 2,51,806.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in Thiruvananthapuram is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 58,80,000, RTO - Rs. 12,59,800, Insurance - Rs. 2,51,806, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in ##cityName## as Rs. 73,92,106 .
The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 is the Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 73,92,106 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35's on-road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs. 73,92,106 and rises to Rs. 73,92,106. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in Thiruvananthapuram will be Rs. 1,49,885. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

