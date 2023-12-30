What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in Jalandhar? The Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 65,88,506 in Jalandhar.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in Jalandhar? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 4MATIC in Jalandhar is Rs 4,56,200.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in Jalandhar? In Jalandhar, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 4MATIC will be Rs 2,51,806.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in Jalandhar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in Jalandhar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 58,80,000, RTO - Rs. 4,56,200, Insurance - Rs. 2,51,806, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg Gla35 in ##cityName## as Rs. 65,88,506 .

