Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Front Left Side
MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLA35

Launched in May 2021

3.5
₹63.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
AMG GLA35 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc

AMG GLA35: 1991.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 13.39 kmpl

AMG GLA35: 13.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 210.55 bhp

AMG GLA35: 302.0 bhp

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Latest Update

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 is priced at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC.

What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 colour options?

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Variants
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 price starts at ₹ 63.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
AMG GLA35 4MATIC₹63.5 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
3.5 out of 5

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

Mercedes-Benz India wrapped up calendar year 2023 with the launch of two updated models in the country. And while the updated GLE SUV is likely to once again attempt a frontal assault on the mid-level luxury SUV segment, it is the C43 AMG that would try cornering some of the very small space in the luxury performance segment. Minus a V6 under its hood, does the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 have the proper credentials?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 has lost its V6 bragging rights and instead, now comes with a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Enthusiasts are likely to revolt. But also more than likely to pause soon after because this updated model now actually offers more power than the erstwhile six-cylinder engine.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Images

14 images
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Colours

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Mountain grey
Iridium silver
Polar white
Denim blue
Designo patagonia red
Cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque400 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage13.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1991 cc
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
Audi Q3 Sportback
Mercedes-Benz GLA
BMW X1
Audi Q3
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Nissan X-Trail
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Jeep Wrangler
₹63.5 Lakhs*
₹51.43 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
₹67.5 Lakhs*
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹64.8 Lakhs*
₹67.65 Lakhs*
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
4
Power
302 bhp
Power
193 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
268 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
247 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
270 bhp
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
365 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Length
4436 mm
Length
4518 mm
Length
4436 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
-
Length
4914 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
4597 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4646 mm
Length
4867 mm
Height
1588 mm
Height
1558 mm
Height
1611 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
-
Height
1792 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1727 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1706 mm
Height
1864 mm
Width
1849 mm
Width
1843 mm
Width
2020 mm
Width
1845 mm
Width
-
Width
1979 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
2069 mm
Width
1996 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1931 mm
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
472 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
897 litres
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 EMI

