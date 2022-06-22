Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Single Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

Driver Seat Adjustment 16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Interior Colours Black with Metal-weave Trim

Ventilated Seats Front only

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat No

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type Heated

Front Seatback Pockets Yes