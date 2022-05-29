What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 in Mangalore? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 S 4MATIC Plus in Mangalore is Rs 2,11,15,628.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 in Mangalore? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 S 4MATIC Plus in Mangalore is Rs 34,46,600.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 in Mangalore? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 S 4MATIC Plus in Mangalore is Rs 6,68,528.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 in Mangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 base variant in Mangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,70,00,000, RTO - Rs. 34,46,600, Insurance - Rs. 6,68,528, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 in ##cityName## is Rs. 2,11,15,628.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 is the Mercedes-Benz S 4MATIC Plus, which costs Rs. 2,11,15,628 on the road in Mangalore.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E63? Mercedes-Benz Amg E63's on-road price in Mangalore starts at Rs. 2,11,15,628 and rises to Rs. 2,11,15,628. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.