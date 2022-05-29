HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 On Road Price in Ludhiana

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Fornt Left Side
1/10
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Rear Left View
2/10
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Rear View
3/10
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Headlight
4/10
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Taillight
5/10
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 E63 Dashboard
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.91 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Ludhiana
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

AMG E63 Price in Ludhiana

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.91 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S 4MATIC Plus₹ 1.91 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Variant Wise Price List in Ludhiana

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

S 4MATIC Plus

₹1.91 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,00,000
RTO
14,10,000
Insurance
6,68,528
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ludhiana
1,90,79,028
EMI@4,10,083/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Alternatives

BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
M5 Price in Ludhiana
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.84 - 1.87 Cr
Check Latest Offers
7 Series Price in Ludhiana
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Quattroporte Price in Ludhiana
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Ghibli Price in Ludhiana
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.7 - 2.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Panamera Price in Ludhiana
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.62 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQS Price in Ludhiana

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 News

Mercedes-Benz has been aiming to axe the V8 engine from its lineup.
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
29 May 2022
The Mercedes E63S uses AMG’s powerhouse of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.
Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ review: With 612hp, this car takes power to mad levels
19 May 2018
Mercedes-Benz will continue to emphasise on ICE and hybrid powertrains instead of going all out for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz to keep V8 and V12 engines, AMG developing a new electrified V8 motor amid growing focus on EVs
2 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara, its first electric car, some time in March. The EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV among others in the compact electric SUV segment.
Maruti e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Cars expected to launch in India in March
28 Feb 2025
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set to receive a mid-cycle update in the form of a facelift and will debut in the first half of 2026.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift planned for 2026, next-gen model to offer EV variant
27 Feb 2025
View all
 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 S 4MATIC Plus in Ludhiana is Rs 1,90,79,028.
The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 S 4MATIC Plus in Ludhiana is Rs 14,10,000.
The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 S 4MATIC Plus in Ludhiana is Rs 6,68,528.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 base variant in Ludhiana: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,70,00,000, RTO - Rs. 14,10,000, Insurance - Rs. 6,68,528, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,90,79,028.
The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 is the Mercedes-Benz S 4MATIC Plus, which costs Rs. 1,90,79,028 on the road in Ludhiana.
Mercedes-Benz Amg E63's on-road price in Ludhiana starts at Rs. 1,90,79,028 and rises to Rs. 1,90,79,028. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E63 in Ludhiana will be Rs. 3,86,854. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2025

BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

62.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.49 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025

6.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra XEV 4e

Mahindra XEV 4e

13 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details