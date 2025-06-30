AMG E53 CabrioletPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Front Left Side
View all Images

MERCEDES-BENZ AMG E53 Cabriolet

Launched in Jan 2023

4.0
1 Review
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
AMG E53 Cabriolet Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1999.0 cc

AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.59 kmpl

AMG E53 Cabriolet: 11.48 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 342.0 bhp

AMG E53 Cabriolet: 429.0 bhp

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Latest Update

Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet was the first official launch from Mercedes in India in 2023. The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet is a top-down version of the four-door performance saloon - AMG E 53 4MATIC+ 

Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Price:

The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG comes into India via the import route and has been priced at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Features:

There are some underpinnings that are shared by Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG with the E-Class luxury sedan. The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet gets a  Panamericana grille with vertical slats and LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps in the front. The E53 AMG Cabriolet offers 19-inch wheels as standard while 20-inch wheels come as optional. The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet offers two large screens, one for the digital instrument cluster while the other one is the touschreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is running MBUX UI of Mercedes-Benz. There are sport seats, multi-function steering wheel with flat-bottom, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electric adjustment for the seats and a Burmester sound system among others.

Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Performance:

The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 429 bhp and a peak torque output of 520 Nm. The hybrid system provides an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unit and the Cabriolet also comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution.

  Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Rivals:

Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet indirectly rivals the likes of BMW X7, Land Rover Discovery and Audi Q8, among others.
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

1.11 Cr
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet price starts at ₹ 1.3 Cr .
1 Variant Available
AMG E53 Cabriolet 4Matic₹1.3 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Automatic Parking
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Images

23 images
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque520 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage11.48 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2999.0 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet comparison with similar cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
₹1.3 Cr*
₹1.11 Cr*
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Power
429 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Torque
520 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Ground Clearance
114 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4953 mm
Length
4850 mm
Height
1447 mm
Height
1424 mm
Width
1852 mm
Width
1861 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Boot Space
371 litres
Boot Space
385 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Global Star
Green Park, A-3, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
+91 - 9319292202
Silver Arrow Automobiles
50 – B, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
+91 - 9540200500
T & T Motors
Ga-2,Block B-1, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Excel Motors, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9654252588
See All Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet EMI

Select Variant:
4Matic
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 1.3 Cr*
Select Variant
4Matic
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr*
EMI ₹232036.09/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Stylish & Feature-Rich
It looks great and comes with a brilliant color combination. What makes it even more attractive to drive are its extraordinary features. By: Shovan (Jun 29, 2025)
Read Full Review
