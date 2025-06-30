Launched in Jan 2023
Category Average: 1999.0 cc
AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999.0 cc
Category Average: 10.59 kmpl
AMG E53 Cabriolet: 11.48 kmpl
Category Average: 342.0 bhp
AMG E53 Cabriolet: 429.0 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|520 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|11.48 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2999.0 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
₹1.3 Cr*
₹1.11 Cr*
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Power
429 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Torque
520 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Ground Clearance
114 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4953 mm
Length
4850 mm
Height
1447 mm
Height
1424 mm
Width
1852 mm
Width
1861 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Boot Space
371 litres
Boot Space
385 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars
