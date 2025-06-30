Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet



Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet was the first official launch from Mercedes in India in 2023. The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet is a top-down version of the four-door performance saloon - AMG E 53 4MATIC+



Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Price:



The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG comes into India via the import route and has been priced at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).



Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Features:



There are some underpinnings that are shared by Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG with the E-Class luxury sedan. The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet gets a Panamericana grille with vertical slats and LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps in the front. The E53 AMG Cabriolet offers 19-inch wheels as standard while 20-inch wheels come as optional. The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet offers two large screens, one for the digital instrument cluster while the other one is the touschreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is running MBUX UI of Mercedes-Benz. There are sport seats, multi-function steering wheel with flat-bottom, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electric adjustment for the seats and a Burmester sound system among others.



Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Performance:



The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 429 bhp and a peak torque output of 520 Nm. The hybrid system provides an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unit and the Cabriolet also comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution.



Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet Rivals:



Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet indirectly rivals the likes of BMW X7, Land Rover Discovery and Audi Q8, among others.